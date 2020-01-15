Big, Beautiful Bugs

North Carolina based artist Yumi Okita creates huge, magical-looking insects out of hand-painted fabric. The artist embroiders the insects’ wings with layer upon layer of thread to create believable texture and color. The bugs are then embellished with faux fur, feathers, and wire appendages.
“I try to capture the realism of nature then manipulated into the world of imagination.”– Yumi Okita
Okita’s magnificent insects are very much larger than life, most of them measuring nearly a foot in diameter. I adore moths of all kinds, and I would love to see these amazing creations in person. That said, if I encountered a real moth this size, I’m pretty sure I would squeal and run away.
Though Yumi Okita does have both an Etsy shop and an Instagram, the shop is currently empty and the Instagram is new and doesn’t have much in it yet. However, I really think this talented artist is one worth watching, so I’m going to keep an eye out for her beautiful work.
January 15, 2020 at 8:46 am
Beautiful work.Tthe detail is wonderfully done and it must take hours and hours.
January 15, 2020 at 9:55 am
I can’t get over the textures the artist achieves. So believable!
January 15, 2020 at 8:48 am
Not only are they beautiful to look at they are also very realistic. I enjoyed them = Hal
January 15, 2020 at 9:59 am
I’m so pleased you enjoyed them! I love their scale. So impressive!
January 15, 2020 at 10:19 am
These insects are indeed beautiful! I love the luna moth.
January 15, 2020 at 11:41 am
Luna moths always seem kind of other-worldly to me. On the rare occasions that I come across one, I forget what I’m doing and just stare and stare and try to resist the urge to touch.
