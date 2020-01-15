Big, Beautiful Bugs

Yumi Okita

North Carolina based artist Yumi Okita creates huge, magical-looking insects out of hand-painted fabric. The artist embroiders the insects’ wings with layer upon layer of thread to create believable texture and color. The bugs are then embellished with faux fur, feathers, and wire appendages.

“I try to capture the realism of nature then manipulated into the world of imagination.” – Yumi Okita

Okita’s magnificent insects are very much larger than life, most of them measuring nearly a foot in diameter. I adore moths of all kinds, and I would love to see these amazing creations in person. That said, if I encountered a real moth this size, I’m pretty sure I would squeal and run away.

Though Yumi Okita does have both an Etsy shop and an Instagram, the shop is currently empty and the Instagram is new and doesn’t have much in it yet. However, I really think this talented artist is one worth watching, so I’m going to keep an eye out for her beautiful work.