My OBT

Big, Beautiful Bugs

by

Yumi Okita

North Carolina based artist Yumi Okita creates huge, magical-looking insects out of hand-painted fabric. The artist embroiders the insects’ wings with layer upon layer of thread to create believable texture and color. The bugs are then embellished with faux fur, feathers, and wire appendages.

“I try to capture the realism of nature then manipulated into the world of imagination.”

– Yumi Okita

Okita’s magnificent insects are very much larger than life, most of them measuring nearly a foot in diameter. I adore moths of all kinds, and I would love to see these amazing creations in person. That said, if I encountered a real moth this size, I’m pretty sure I would squeal and run away.

Though Yumi Okita does have both an Etsy shop and an Instagram, the shop is currently empty and the Instagram is new and doesn’t have much in it yet. However, I really think this talented artist is one worth watching, so I’m going to keep an eye out for her beautiful work.

New pieces! Luna moth and an original moth.

New piece Listed on Etsy

These babies arrived today and are off to the framer 🦋

New piece! Listed on Etsy

-December Moth-

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on "Big, Beautiful Bugs

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    January 15, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Beautiful work.Tthe detail is wonderfully done and it must take hours and hours.

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 15, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Not only are they beautiful to look at they are also very realistic. I enjoyed them = Hal

    Reply
  3. StellaKate Blue
    January 15, 2020 at 10:19 am

    These insects are indeed beautiful! I love the luna moth.

