Since I was a small child, I have loved museums, but I know they’re not for everyone. Maybe you don’t like crowds, or you don’t enjoy all the standing around, or maybe you just find them dry and boring. Whatever the reason, have I ever got the anti-museum for you! This is the virtual Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things, and it’s absolutely got something for everyone.
The museum’s creator, art historian Dr. Chelsea Nichols. describes herself as a “curator exploring the strange, dark place between art and curiosities.” Nichols does a lovely job of bringing us odd, creative, and unfailingly interesting items for our consideration. She has a real talent for spotting oddities – old and new – that hold a special magic; objects that encourage our creativity and curiosity and, as Dr. Nichols says, our compassion.
“Her mission in life is to get more people into art, through a very weird-shaped door probably hidden somewhere in a haunted house.”– About The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things
Though I first discovered the Museum’s fascinating Instagram feed, once I checked out the blog, I really enjoyed Dr. Nichols’s research and the wonderful articles that go with each of her remarkable finds. I so want to be friends with her! I hope you enjoy exploring this lovely virtual museum as much as I am.
I recommend you check out the curiosities on The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things WordPress blog and follow them on Instagram.
January 14, 2020 at 7:05 am
Thanks for the link to the blog, Donna – how fascinating! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 8:55 am
It’s really fun stuff. I love her articles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 9:44 am
This has to be the strangest you have come up with yet. But…I do have a worm bed,well used to, needs to be repopulated and we did have a pet monkey, a woolly, when my #1 son was small.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 10:58 am
You had a pet monkey? I’m so jealous! Was it wonderful? I like to imagine it would be super fun, like having a tiny, temperamental best friend. When I was growing up, a family in town had a pet monkey, but it was so deranged, it would throw its feces at anyone who came near. They had to give it to a zoo (where it did more of the same, I believe).
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 6:56 pm
I thought I replied to this but can;t see it so…She was fun. She was potty trained but wore dipers just in case. we eventually gave her to afamily who had another one and needed a playmate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 12:45 pm
She was agood pet. Potty trained but wore diapers just in case. We ended up giving her to a family that had another one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 9:01 pm
That’s sweet of you!
LikeLike
January 14, 2020 at 5:15 pm
Fantastic! I love museums generally and my heart leaps for joy when we are travelling and discover a very niche museum or one full of quirky artefacts. I am now following the blog and Instagram.
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 9:01 pm
It’s my new favorite!
LikeLike
January 14, 2020 at 10:02 pm
It is indeed ridiculously interesting! I am following the Instagram now as well!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 14, 2020 at 10:14 pm
Her articles are truly worthwhile, and I’m very fussy about dividing my reading time these days.
LikeLike