Since I was a small child, I have loved museums, but I know they’re not for everyone. Maybe you don’t like crowds, or you don’t enjoy all the standing around, or maybe you just find them dry and boring. Whatever the reason, have I ever got the anti-museum for you! This is the virtual Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things, and it’s absolutely got something for everyone.

The museum’s creator, art historian Dr. Chelsea Nichols. describes herself as a “curator exploring the strange, dark place between art and curiosities.” Nichols does a lovely job of bringing us odd, creative, and unfailingly interesting items for our consideration. She has a real talent for spotting oddities – old and new – that hold a special magic; objects that encourage our creativity and curiosity and, as Dr. Nichols says, our compassion.

“Her mission in life is to get more people into art, through a very weird-shaped door probably hidden somewhere in a haunted house.” – About The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things

Though I first discovered the Museum’s fascinating Instagram feed, once I checked out the blog, I really enjoyed Dr. Nichols’s research and the wonderful articles that go with each of her remarkable finds. I so want to be friends with her! I hope you enjoy exploring this lovely virtual museum as much as I am.

I recommend you check out the curiosities on The Museum of Ridiculously Interesting Things WordPress blog and follow them on Instagram.