My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tentacular Spectacular

by

Mason Parker/Mason’s Creations

Whether they’re 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea or 6 feet over your dining table, octopuses have long inspired artists of all kinds. Today, we’re looking at one such artist. This is the magnificent work of the Portland, Oregon-based Mason Parker of Mason’s Creations. The chandelieres are made to order, and the limbs can be made to be detachable, they can hold candles, and they can be lit individually or as a unit.

The stunning cephalopod will set you back about $18K, but if that’s out of your price range, Parker also makes some very appealing smaller works as well.

You can follow Mason Parker/Mason’s Creations on WordPress and on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Tentacular Spectacular

  1. Sheree
    January 13, 2020 at 7:09 am

    I love cephalopods but I usually eat them! However, I seriously covert these fabulous lights.

    Liked by 1 person

  2. janhaltn
    January 13, 2020 at 7:34 am

    I love the iris. All of them are beautiful. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Violet
    January 13, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Wow, that’s seriously cool! I’m not sure I could hang a giant octopus in my house without having nightmares, but I can appreciate how awesome they would look in certain public spaces!

    Like

