Tentacular Spectacular

Mason Parker/Mason’s Creations

Whether they’re 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea or 6 feet over your dining table, octopuses have long inspired artists of all kinds. Today, we’re looking at one such artist. This is the magnificent work of the Portland, Oregon-based Mason Parker of Mason’s Creations. The chandelieres are made to order, and the limbs can be made to be detachable, they can hold candles, and they can be lit individually or as a unit.

The stunning cephalopod will set you back about $18K, but if that’s out of your price range, Parker also makes some very appealing smaller works as well.

You can follow Mason Parker/Mason’s Creations on WordPress and on Facebook.