The Diva With the Golden Pipes

Listen honeys, I’m tired. Daily blogging is a lot of work, but adding a Virtual Thing of the Day is threatening to put me over the edge. So here’s my solution. I’m still going to post one beautiful thing per day AND I’m going to keep up with the Virtual Thing of the Day, but I’m cutting both down to fewer words. You don’t care, right? It’s not like I’m an expert at anything. I know what I like, and I try to find things you’ll like, and that’s what matters. I promise once we come out the other side of this, and I’m back down to one post per day, I’ll go back to my usual quantities of blather. Deal? XO

I don’t know if you’ve been watching Zoe’s Extraordinary Playlist or if you were a fan of Glee, but if not, you need to know about star of stage and screen, actor, singer, and emerging pop star Alex Newell. Though generally presenting as a woman, Alex identifies as a gender non-conforming gay man, and the pipes on him are going to blow you away! I remember him from the reality competition singing show The Glee Project. He was one of the performers who landed a regular spot on Glee as a result of the competition, and he’s been going strong ever since.

“I Always Think My Vocals Have To Be Bigger,” He Smiles. “I Pride Myself On Being The Loudest Singer I Know. It’s Important To Bring The Fullness Of The Actual Voice To The Forefront. It’s Like The Vocals Punch You In The Face Or Wake You Up. When You Hear My Music, You Should Want To Shutdown Somebody’s Runway, Strut Down Your Hall, Dance Around, Feel Good, Or Scream For No Reason.” – About Alex Newell

