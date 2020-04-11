Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/11/20

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about some free drawing lessons, and they seemed pretty popular, but they were definitely meant for teens and above. So this time, I thought I’d offer you the little-kid version. These are Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems. Willems is the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist in Residence, and he’s a remarkably patient and creative man.
Every day, Willems comes out with a new video, and I really think the little artists in your life are going to enjoy them.
You can check out Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems on the Kennedy Center website and on YouTube.
April 11, 2020 at 2:15 pm
I appreciate this yet I can’t even try 😉
