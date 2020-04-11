My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/11/20

Kennedy Center

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about some free drawing lessons, and they seemed pretty popular, but they were definitely meant for teens and above. So this time, I thought I’d offer you the little-kid version. These are Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems. Willems is the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist in Residence, and he’s a remarkably patient and creative man.

Every day, Willems comes out with a new video, and I really think the little artists in your life are going to enjoy them.

You can check out Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems on the Kennedy Center website and on YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/11/20

  1. StellaKate Blue
    April 11, 2020 at 2:15 pm

    I appreciate this yet I can’t even try 😉

    Like

    Reply

