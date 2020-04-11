Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/11/20

Kennedy Center

A couple of weeks ago, I posted about some free drawing lessons, and they seemed pretty popular, but they were definitely meant for teens and above. So this time, I thought I’d offer you the little-kid version. These are Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems. Willems is the Kennedy Center’s Education Artist in Residence, and he’s a remarkably patient and creative man.

Every day, Willems comes out with a new video, and I really think the little artists in your life are going to enjoy them.

You can check out Lunch Doodles with Mo Willems on the Kennedy Center website and on YouTube.