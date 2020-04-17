There isn’t much I can say about today’s breathtakingly-beautiful thing. Depending on who you ask, it’s either Psalm 53, 52, or 51, sung in Aramaic or some Neo-Aramaic dialect (never read the comments). The singers are reportedly an Assyrian girl and Assyrian Eastern Orthodox priest, Father Serafim, accompanied by his choir in a performance for Pope Francis. The song was recorded in 2016 at the cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. There are many conflicting reports about what is being sung, but what is indisputable is the deep, universal beauty of the music and the voices.

Disappointingly, there isn’t more of it anywhere that I can find. I found the same pair singing the same song in a few different places, but that’s all there is. It will have to be enough.

I hope it brings you as much peace as it did me.

A million thanks to L.T. for posting this and leading me down a wonderful if unproductive rabbit hole.