My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Psalms

by 1 Comment

There isn’t much I can say about today’s breathtakingly-beautiful thing. Depending on who you ask, it’s either Psalm 53, 52, or 51, sung in Aramaic or some Neo-Aramaic dialect (never read the comments). The singers are reportedly an Assyrian girl and Assyrian Eastern Orthodox priest, Father Serafim, accompanied by his choir in a performance for Pope Francis. The song was recorded in 2016 at the cathedral in Tbilisi, Georgia. There are many conflicting reports about what is being sung, but what is indisputable is the deep, universal beauty of the music and the voices.

Disappointingly, there isn’t more of it anywhere that I can find. I found the same pair singing the same song in a few different places, but that’s all there is. It will have to be enough.

I hope it brings you as much peace as it did me.

A million thanks to L.T. for posting this and leading me down a wonderful if unproductive rabbit hole.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Psalms

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 17, 2020 at 7:10 am

    Beautiful no matter what language. Totally enjoyed it and will play them again. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.