Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/16/20

For nearly 2 years, I have been on the hunt for a stylish piece of furniture (of a very particular size) on which to rest the TV in our bedroom. I have proposed all sorts of occasional furniture pieces, but either they’re the wrong size or the wrong shape or stupidly priced or Beloved hates them. After redoing our office,we had an old Ikea bookcase left over that fits the bedroom space exactly. Unfortunately, it’s in bad shape and the wrong color and style. Then the lightbulb went off. Why not try a little crafts project to update it a bit? If it works, great. If it doesn’t, we chuck it when we find something better.

I am one of those people who throw myself 100% into crafts projects (often to the detriment of everything else in my life). So when Beloved gave me the green light to fancy up the bookcase, I was over the moon. I took to the internet, and found some great websites full of D.I.Y. furniture upcycling ideas, which I thought I’d share with you today. Home beautifying projects aren’t a bad way to spend your forced time inside, and if they are disasters, you can always sell them on Etsy…