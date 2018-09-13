Etsomnia™ 196: Sit on It

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Seating is one of those categories where I feel Etsy sellers really shine. There are many creative options of all sizes out there. I found all kinds of surprises; unexpected shapes and unconventional materials alongside unsavory designs and uncomfortable art, but at least I wasn’t bored to death!

