Etsomnia™ 196: Sit on It

Etsy, because even clowns need to sit down once in a while.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Seating is one of those categories where I feel Etsy sellers really shine. There are many of creative options out there. I found all kinds of all sizes ; surprises and unexpected shapes alongside unconventional materials and unsavory designs , but at least I wasn’t uncomfortable art ! bored to death
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly
Etsomnia™ posts!
For $7K, you, too, can have a sofa that looks like you keep forgetting to put away the guest bedding.
Do I know how I would make this work in my house, you ask? My answer is this: Shut up. By
CherishedDesignsUK
Q. What are you knitting?
A. Cinema seats
I know he seems very comfortable, but I wouldn’t be able to get up without hydraulics. Also, it’s orange.
Excuse me, I think I may have just drooled a little. By
Roomscape (available in many colors!)
I understand a pop of color, but this is more of a nuclear explosion.
Ladies and Gentlemen, I give you the
. Sully
That’s the way to go colorful! I would love a set of these in an all black or all white kitchen. Beautiful! By
namedesignstudio
My former mother-in-law would have loved this. That is not a compliment.
Normally, I’m a big fan of dragonflies. Normally.
(runs away screaming)
And this is why potatoes make terrible mermaids.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
September 13, 2018 at 8:36 am
Many of those chairs are definitely for people who have everything – including the money to buy friends.
by 1 person
September 13, 2018 at 9:48 am
Hahaha! That’s perfect.
LikeLike
September 13, 2018 at 11:31 am
Scrap day.
by 1 person
September 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm
That’s exactly right!
by 1 person
September 13, 2018 at 9:13 pm
Less is definitely more when it comes to chairs. That’s what my takeaway is from this post. The knitted cinema chairs made me think of my aunt because she loved to yarn bomb like a crazy wool ninja.
by 1 person
September 13, 2018 at 9:19 pm
That’s fantastic. I love your people. They’re so much more interesting than mine.
LikeLike