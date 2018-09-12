My OBT

Miss Fire Island 2018

Miss Fire Island 2018: Tina Burner

Hi, all! Last weekend, we headed out to Cherry Grove to again attend the annual drag pageant known as Miss Fire Island. MFI is the culmination of the entire season of drag performances and campaigning, and it’s considered the Cherry Grove social event of the season! Though it is usually a million degrees and sunny, this year, the day was coolish and a little cloudy, which was perfect for both the ladies and the audience. I’ll be picking glitter out of my eyebrows for a month, but it is always one of my favorite days of the whole year, and this year was no exception!

Our hosts, Ariel Sinclair, Porsche, and Logan Hardcore, were wonderful as always, the crowd was enthusiastic, and a good time was had by all.

Congratulations to the winners!

  • Miss Fire Island 2018: Tina Burner
  • Entertainer of the Year 2018: Sugga Pie Koko
  • Most Popular: Honey Davenport
  • Miss Ice Palace: Lady SinaGaga
  • Miss Cherry Grove: Jizzabella
  • Ms. Fire Island: Vanessa Diamond
  • Ms. Cherry Grove: Misty Mountains Davenport
  • Judge’s Award: Tammy Spanx
  • Absolute Vodka Award: Androgyny
  • Coors Light Award: Detoxx Bústi-ae

As usual, I took a million photos, but I’m happiest with my closeups. Some of my faves are below. If you wish, you can see the whole set on Flickr.

China
Detox Busti-Ae
Clarice DuBois
Tina Burner
Fifi DuBois
Fifi DuBois
Fifi DuBois
Sapphira Crystal
Angela Saxon
Logan Hardcore
Lailah Lancing
Dixie Normous
Sugga Pie Koko
Lady SinAGaga
JizzaBella
Champagne Bubbles
Honey Davenport

  1. Violet
    September 12, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I loved the profile shot of Clarice DuBois…I didn’t even know they made false lashes that long! LOL

