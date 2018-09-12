Hi, all! Last weekend, we headed out to Cherry Grove to again attend the annual drag pageant known as Miss Fire Island. MFI is the culmination of the entire season of drag performances and campaigning, and it’s considered the Cherry Grove social event of the season! Though it is usually a million degrees and sunny, this year, the day was coolish and a little cloudy, which was perfect for both the ladies and the audience. I’ll be picking glitter out of my eyebrows for a month, but it is always one of my favorite days of the whole year, and this year was no exception!

Our hosts, Ariel Sinclair, Porsche, and Logan Hardcore, were wonderful as always, the crowd was enthusiastic, and a good time was had by all.

Congratulations to the winners!

Miss Fire Island 2018: Tina Burner

Entertainer of the Year 2018: Sugga Pie Koko

Most Popular: Honey Davenport

Miss Ice Palace: Lady SinaGaga

Miss Cherry Grove: Jizzabella

Ms. Fire Island: Vanessa Diamond

Ms. Cherry Grove: Misty Mountains Davenport

Judge’s Award: Tammy Spanx

Absolute Vodka Award: Androgyny

Coors Light Award: Detoxx Bústi-ae

As usual, I took a million photos, but I’m happiest with my closeups. Some of my faves are below. If you wish, you can see the whole set on Flickr.

China Detox Busti-Ae Clarice DuBois Tina Burner Fifi DuBois Fifi DuBois Fifi DuBois Sapphira Crystal Angela Saxon Logan Hardcore Lailah Lancing Dixie Normous Sugga Pie Koko Lady SinAGaga Tina Burner JizzaBella Champagne Bubbles Honey Davenport