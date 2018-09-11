The Tree That Would Not Be Broken

Described by one of the recovery workers as the last living thing to leave the World Trade Center site alive after 9/11, the Callery pear tree known as the Survivor Tree somehow made it through the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. The tree was discovered in the rubble at Ground Zero, and things didn’t look too good for the poor thing. It had been burned, its roots were exposed and broken, and its branches were mostly snapped off. But someone took pity on the poor tree, handing it over to the capable care of the NYC Parks Department, who nursed it back to life.
The tree was replanted on the site once the new construction was finished. It now serves as a living symbol of resilience and survival.
National Geographic sponsored a lovely short film about the tree’s history. I hope you find it as moving as I did.
The 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York gives seedlings from the Survivor Tree every year to grow new trees (and new hope) around the world. You can read more about the Seedling Program on the Museum’s website.
Wishing everyone peace and healing.
September 11, 2018 at 8:23 am
How special that they were able to save it. there is aspecial tree at the church too. I remember reading about it.
September 11, 2018 at 8:42 am
I was amazed that in the middle of all that pain and chaos, it even occurred to someone to save it! Do you mean at Trinity Church? I should go look for it at lunchtime. I have the feeling I’m not going to be good for much today.
September 11, 2018 at 8:47 am
Yes, I think so.
September 11, 2018 at 10:42 am
What a beautiful story. I always get triggered and cry when I see footage…however brief…of the towers being hit and falling down. The lovely story of this tree made the pain of viewing that brief footage worth it. I wonder how many americans have PTSD over seeing those towers smoke. Glad you shared this one!
September 11, 2018 at 11:22 am
I have the same reaction. I feel ridiculous, but every time it comes on, my brain sends out a ticker that reads “too soon.”
September 11, 2018 at 12:44 pm
I love the symbolism of this tree surviving, despite its damage, and going on to thrive.
September 11, 2018 at 2:27 pm
It’s a good lesson for all of us.
September 11, 2018 at 2:36 pm
Thanks so much for sharing this little doc. It was the first I was aware of this tree. Its will was strong. What a lovely story.
September 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm
I confess I am running out of positive stories about 9/11 that I haven’t already covered. I was really thrilled to find this one. It made me so happy, and I’m glad you enjoyed it!
