The New Old Japan

A few years ago, Polish artist Mateusz Urbanowicz, inspired by Japanese animation, moved to Tokyo to study the art form. But though he enjoyed all he learned about anime, it was the city’s less-traveled streets that really sparked his imagination. In stark contrast to Tokyo’s iconic busy, neon-lined thoroughfares, the city’s aging mom-and-pop storefronts were what he found himself moved to paint.

Sake shops, noodle shops, beauty shops and the like have all been captured in soft, appealing watercolors, which beautifully showcase the traditional shops’ inviting atmospheres. Urbanowicz’s intention is to help attract people back to the struggling businesses, and if anyone can do it, I believe he can.

You can follow the very talented Urbanowicz practically everywhere: website, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr.

All images property of Mateusz Urbanowicz.