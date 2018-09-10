My OBT

The New Old Japan

tokyo

Mateusz Urbanowicz

A few years ago, Polish artist Mateusz Urbanowicz, inspired by Japanese animation, moved to Tokyo to study the art form. But though he enjoyed all he learned about anime, it was the city’s less-traveled streets that really sparked his imagination. In stark contrast to Tokyo’s iconic busy, neon-lined thoroughfares, the city’s aging mom-and-pop storefronts were what he found himself moved to paint.

Sake shops, noodle shops, beauty shops and the like have all been captured in soft, appealing watercolors, which beautifully showcase the traditional shops’ inviting atmospheres. Urbanowicz’s intention is to help attract people back to the struggling businesses, and if anyone can do it, I believe he can.

You can follow the very talented Urbanowicz practically everywhere: website, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr.

All images property of Mateusz Urbanowicz.

  1. janhaltn
    September 10, 2018 at 6:29 am

    i have never been to New Yard city, But in St. Louis almost all of the ‘mom and pop’ business are long gone. Today at age 78 I enjoy the Internet. All of things we can do. Having a whole library on your Pad. But I really do miss the old days when stores make fresh Pasta each morning. Where bakeries baked fresh breat out by 6am. Nince art that brings back a lot of old memories. hl

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      September 10, 2018 at 7:14 am

      I feel the same about traditional stores. We love at least one landmark per month. Restaurants, shops, movie theaters, small store, clubs, none are safe. I, too, enjoy the convenience of the internet, but it makes me sad to think the local stores can’t compete.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Sharon Mann
    September 10, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I miss the neighborhood shops, too. These are lovely watercolors.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    September 10, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Beautiful soft yet bright colors,but the detail is what is amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Anthony
    September 10, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Fantastic post. Japan is truly remarkable in its mix of architecture and life doing its own thing. If you’re ever in Japan, don’t be afraid to take side trips down residential and industrial and commercial streets. What you find can be interesting, amusing, weird, beautiful, and completely unexpected.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

