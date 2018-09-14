Nominated for an Oscar in 2015, the animated short “A Single Life” is the story of a woman who receives a mysterious vinyl record and discovers it allows her to fast forward and rewind her life by moving the needle as the record plays.

The song on the record is a real pleasure, too. Written for the project by Job, one of the film’s creators, it’s recorded by his acoustic folk group Happy Camper and features the Dutch singer Pien Fieth. Though the lyrics of the song urge the woman to take it slow, she is too intrigued by the novelty of her sudden ability to time travel to heed the warning.

“Slow down, take it slow before you gotta go

Beware, if you blow it, you know you gotta go”

The design of the film is thoroughly entertaining and gives really interesting clues to the character’s backstory. What first caught my eye was the book on the mantle entitled “Time is on my Side” by Marty McFly, but as the character jumped around in her life, I found myself pausing the video in each scene to more closely examine each of the “sets.” I was not disappointed.

Produced/Directed by the Dutch animation studio, Job, Joris & Marieke (Job Roggeveen, Joris Oprins, and Marieke Blaauw), the film received more acclaims than any short I’ve ever seen. I can see why. Though the ending is a bit dark, as a cautionary tale, I think it’s top rate, and I really enjoyed the story, animation, and design.

You can see all the filmmakers’ work on their website.