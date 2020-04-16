Etsomnia™ 264: Keeping Busy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Print above by GetBusyUK.

Anyone else getting a little bit stir crazy? I thought this week was a good time to explore some of Etsy’s diversions. Whether they’re meant to engage, entertain, distract, or occupy us or to make us feel a little less alone, these are the items meant to enrich our temporarily-house-bound lives.

These are Fun Cubes. I get the cube part…

This quarantine bucket list seems like a cool idea for parents struggling to keep the kids occupied. By PaperBucket

Missing your people? Don’t worry. You can get their heads printed on weird, misshapen pillows. That seems comforting, right?

I can’t even imagine. By SunnyBelleDesigns

D.I.Y. kid’s steampunk jewelry kit to occupy even the most sullen of tweens. By KuriosityKat

I’m all for jigsaw puzzles to kill time. I even like them. But a double-sided puzzle with the same artwork on both sides? This seems like a marital fight starter kit.

What fascinating advanced embroidery kits! I’m a total novice, but if I thought I could create something that looked that good, I’d try it! By JungleSpiritCrafts

Now THAT is a great way to use your time at home! Vintage Julia Child cookbook sold by RetroReadingBooks

If you get really bored, you can pay a virtual psychic to predict your future. (An accurate prediction of my future would involve messy hair, pinot grigio, and yoga pants.)

I love the idea of this removable colorable wallpaper! By PostersColoring

We did this just last weekend! You take wildflower (or morning glory) seeds, and you walk around your neighborhood, spreading them in any areas that are abandoned, overrun with weeds, or just in need of some cheer. I can’t wait until mine come up! By SacredPlantCo

I guess this “girlfriend pillow” could be worse (definitely don’t click here).