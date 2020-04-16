Etsomnia™ 264: Keeping Busy

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Print above by GetBusyUK.
Anyone else getting a little bit stir crazy? I thought this week was a good time to explore some of Etsy’s diversions. Whether they’re meant to
, engage , entertain , or distract us or to make us feel a little occupy , these are the items meant to less alone our enrich . temporarily-house-bound lives
For more Etsy fun
, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
These are Fun Cubes. I get the cube part…
This quarantine bucket list seems like a cool idea for parents struggling to keep the kids occupied. By PaperBucket
Missing your people? Don’t worry. You can get their heads printed on weird, misshapen pillows. That seems comforting, right?
I can’t even imagine. By SunnyBelleDesigns
D.I.Y. kid’s steampunk jewelry kit to occupy even the most sullen of tweens. By KuriosityKat
I’m all for jigsaw puzzles to kill time. I even like them. But a double-sided puzzle with the same artwork on both sides? This seems like a marital fight starter kit.
What fascinating advanced embroidery kits! I’m a total novice, but if I thought I could create something that looked that good, I’d try it! By JungleSpiritCrafts
Now THAT is a great way to use your time at home! Vintage Julia Child cookbook sold by RetroReadingBooks
If you get really bored, you can pay a virtual psychic to predict your future. (An accurate prediction of my future would involve messy hair, pinot grigio, and yoga pants.)
I love the idea of this removable colorable wallpaper! By PostersColoring
We did this just last weekend! You take wildflower (or morning glory) seeds, and you walk around your neighborhood, spreading them in any areas that are abandoned, overrun with weeds, or just in need of some cheer. I can’t wait until mine come up! By SacredPlantCo
I guess this “girlfriend pillow” could be worse ( ). definitely don’t click here
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
April 16, 2020 at 7:49 am
I’m definitely not clicking there! And now I’m wondering how digitally dirty a mouse can get by approximation to porn sites! Better sterilize you’re mouse, just to be safe!
April 16, 2020 at 8:19 am
Love the wildflower idea.
April 16, 2020 at 10:14 am
I fell iin love with the little girl and the wall color book/art. I have a 6 year old that visits, wonder if I can find that wall art and afford it. Hal
April 16, 2020 at 1:03 pm
You know I had to click where you told me not to click. As horrifying as that image is, I actually don’t think it is the worst thing you’ve ever shared on Etsomnia. What on earth is the purpose or function of those cube things? I truly don’t get it. The homeschooling drinking receptacles are super relevant to my life right now. It is just as well I don’t have any booze in the house because my liver could be pate right now if I was prone to drinking my stress away. Overseeing four kids doing distance learning is definitely upping my comfort eating vice, however.
