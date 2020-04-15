My OBT

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/15/20

Jack Looney / Thomas Jefferson Foundation

Today is a four-in-one! I thought today, we’d take a look at four of America’s most historical residences. Enjoy!

The White House: Whether or not you agree with who currently lives there, there’s no denying the fact that The White House is perhaps the most important residence in the U.S. Of course, it’s so much more than a home, and you can get a look at the public spaces therein on The White House Experience mobile app. You can learn where to download the app here.

Mount Vernon was the plantation which belonged to George and Martha Washington, America’s first President and First Lady. The home was Washington’s residence until his death in 1799. 59 years later, the house was purchased by a local ladies’ association who restored it to its former glory and turned it into a museum. You can see the tour here.

Monticello was the family plantation in rural Virginia belonging to another American president, Thomas Jefferson. He inherited the land at the tender age of 26 years old, and he set to designing the house that lies on it still. Jefferson also designed the nearby University of Virginia. You can tour Jefferson’s historic home on the Monticello website here.

Graceland. And what list of historical American houses could leave off Graceland? While Elvis Presley wasn’t ever president, he made a more profound impression on the country than most who held that title. The virtual tour is hosted by John Stamos and includes many personal stories about Elvis and his daughter, Lisa Marie. You can see the tour on the Graceland website here.

  1. Sheree
    April 15, 2020 at 4:44 pm

    Great! I’m off to Graceland.

  2. janhaltn
    April 15, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    Been inside Graceland a couple of times. Drove by is many times, living in Memphis TN. Hal

