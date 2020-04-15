Doctors’ Mashup

Today, I am bringing you the fantastic raps by Wes Tank. The Wisconsin-based musician, actor, and filmmaker has been spending his COVID-19 time at home recording himself rapping Dr. Seuss books to Dr. Dre beats. It’s not a mashup I would have expected to work, but boy, would I have been wrong!
“I am now convinced Dr. Seuss was some rapper’s ghost writer.”– Anonymous
Tank’s rap method is reminiscent of the dramatic, narrative style of Broadway’s Hamilton, and it’s deeply satisfying. There’s something so perfect about the combination, I may never read Dr. Seuss books the same way again. I think even those of you who are not fans of the genre will enjoy them a bit.
You can check out all of Wes Tank’s smashing raps on his YouTube channel and on Instagram.
April 15, 2020 at 7:22 am
Oh my… I can’t even think as fast as he is talking /singing/rapping. This is really good.
April 15, 2020 at 10:39 am
He’s incredible. I can’t wait to hear my grandsons’ interpretation!
