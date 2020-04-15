Doctors’ Mashup

Wes Tank

Today, I am bringing you the fantastic raps by Wes Tank. The Wisconsin-based musician, actor, and filmmaker has been spending his COVID-19 time at home recording himself rapping Dr. Seuss books to Dr. Dre beats. It’s not a mashup I would have expected to work, but boy, would I have been wrong!

“I am now convinced Dr. Seuss was some rapper’s ghost writer.” – Anonymous

Tank’s rap method is reminiscent of the dramatic, narrative style of Broadway’s Hamilton, and it’s deeply satisfying. There’s something so perfect about the combination, I may never read Dr. Seuss books the same way again. I think even those of you who are not fans of the genre will enjoy them a bit.

You can check out all of Wes Tank’s smashing raps on his YouTube channel and on Instagram.