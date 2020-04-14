My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/14/20

by 2 Comments

Hot and Flashy

This is not in my usual vein of fun things to occupy us while we’re stuck at home, but kids, you’re still going to thank me. Whether you’re having meetings for work or just video chatting with family, Zoom, Facetime, Skype, Messenger Video, and the other face-to-face platforms to which we are all suddenly subjected can make us feel a bit… unprepared. Today’s thing is courtesy of Angie, a very smart lady who operates the YouTube channel known as Hot and Flashy (she’s 57). Angie is going to give you some great, simple advice on how to get camera ready without any special technology or equipment.

Your grandkids will thank you.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/14/20

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 14, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    Not something I need to worry about but it was great ifo and I will be passing it on.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.