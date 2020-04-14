Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/14/20

Hot and Flashy

This is not in my usual vein of fun things to occupy us while we’re stuck at home, but kids, you’re still going to thank me. Whether you’re having meetings for work or just video chatting with family, Zoom, Facetime, Skype, Messenger Video, and the other face-to-face platforms to which we are all suddenly subjected can make us feel a bit… unprepared. Today’s thing is courtesy of Angie, a very smart lady who operates the YouTube channel known as Hot and Flashy (she’s 57). Angie is going to give you some great, simple advice on how to get camera ready without any special technology or equipment.

Your grandkids will thank you.