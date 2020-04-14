My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Home Couture

by 3 Comments

In keeping with last week’s trend of people copying famous paintings using things they had around the house, today, I’d like to explore the Instagram hashtag #homecouture. Similarly-creative people are taking their inspiration from some of the odder haute couture fashions and turning them into hilarious DIY fashion don’ts. In some cases, I can’t tell what they’re recreating, but the photos are funny anyway.

You can check out all of the silly home fashions on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#HOMECOUTURE 💁🏼‍♀️🤩🌈Joining the fun trend of people recreating a couture fashion look…EXCEPT this pic of me is from like 2011 😳😎 a pic from my college days and arguably one of my weirder art projects. I made this giant hoarders headband in Metals class, probably around 2011, and did some kooky makeup, and made my sis take this photo of me. Then I saw this @caradelevingne look from the @metgalaofficial last year!! 😱 I mean… Spot on right?? Only logical explanation? I’m the inspiration for this look 💁🏼‍♀️😂💁🏼‍♀️ . . . ⁠⠀ #metgala #metgala2019 #quarantinefashion #hautecouture #artfashion #motd #metgalainspired #highfashion #colorfulfashion #inspiredfashion #artistfashion #artistoutfit #headpiece #ornateheadpiece #wearableart #wearableartwork #wearableartgala

A post shared by Courtney Larsen (@theycallmespindles) on

View this post on Instagram

“I don’t speak Italian, but I do speak Moschino”. Essa é a minha contribuição para o #HomeCouture, iniciativa do londrino George Serventi (@skipdin) para essa quarentena. . A proposta é recriar momentos toscos das passarelas: “É para nos unir online, já que não podemos nos encontrar pessoalmente. É uma oportunidade de sermos criativos e celebrarmos nossos momentos fashion favoritos com humor”, ele disse em entrevista a Vogue. . A ideia surgiu depois do anúncio do cancelamento da Semana de Alta Costura de Paris, que seria em junho desse ano. . Apesar do desafio ser, oficialmente, voltado pra Alta-Costura, têm muitos momentos do “ready-to-wear” que são ótimos pra entrar na brincadeira. O look que escolhi é da @moschino, da coleção de outono-inverno 2017. . O @jeremyscott traz sempre um tom provocador e divertido para as coleções da #Moschino; por isso achei super na vibe da #HomeCouture. É a moda que temos por enquanto, quarenteners 🤪

A post shared by Guilherme (@guibeauharnais) on

View this post on Instagram

#МОДНЫЕ НОВОСТИ На прошлой неделе мы рассказали, как мировая модная индустрия бросилась на помощь в борьбе с распространением коронавируса. Сегодня – о том, как российские бренды «благо творят» и как текущая нестандартная ситуация и условия самоизоляции заставляют мозг думать креативно. 🙏Рука помощи в борьбе с COVID-19 Российские бренды приняли эстафету от своих зарубежных коллег и, как говорится, кто во что горазд. Например, бренды Laroom, Monochrome, La Story и Sorry I’m not начали производить защитные маски. Некоторые фирмы добавляют медицинские маски к заказам или раздают их бесплатно, другие — направляют вырученные средства от заказов в фонды или больницы. Например, Red September и Roma Uvarov Design выпустили капсульные коллекции, средства от продажи которых направят в фонд помощи "Старость в радость". А Бренд I AM Studio при заказе теперь бесплатно добавляет тканевые многоразовые перчатки для соблюдения гигиены.  Марка одежды 12Storeez пошла дальше: все заказавшие на сайте клиенты получат бесплатную пачку гречки к своему заказу. 👍«Больничная мода» Дизайнер из Санкт-Петербурга Артем Иванов вместе с 19 друзьями попал в больницу на карантин, и это вдохновило его представить, как бы выглядел первый «больничный» глянец. Его друзья стали героями обложек несуществующего журнала Botkina Covid Fashion с шуточными заголовками «Все на шашлыки!», «Отношения на расстоянии», «Коктейль Botkina” и др. 👍Модный онлайн флешмоб Пользователи сети повторяют подиумные образы из подручных материалов. Посмотреть креативные идеи новоиспечённых «домашних фэшн дизайнеров» можно по хештегу #HomeCouture. Присоединяйтесь к флешмобу и дайте всем фору как уже прокаченные на тему стиля в любимой Академии. Отмечайте нас @imageacademy, чтобы мир знал, где взращивают стильные таланты😎 Теперь #Модные новости вы сможете читать каждый четверг в нашем аккаунте. Нам важно понимать, что вам интересно. Истории известных дизайнеров и брендов, концепции фэшн кампаний, история модных вещей???… Пишите в комментариях, что интересно именно вам! А лайки – ваша благодарность и показатель, что мы не зря стараемся для вас❤️ #стильныеновости #новостимоды #модныеновости #новостибрендов #флэшмоб

A post shared by ЕВРОПЕЙСКАЯ　АКАДЕМИЯ　ИМИДЖА (@imageacademy) on

View this post on Instagram

อยู่บ้านครั้งนี้ไม่น่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป! โว้กรวมตัวอย่างภาพถ่ายสุดสร้างสรรค์ของเหล่าสายแฟ(ชั่น) ในช่วงกักตัวจากการแพร่ระบาดของเชื้อไวรัสโควิด-19 จากแคมเปญ #HomeCouture แฮชแท็กสุดฮิตที่ชวนสายแฟ(ชั่น) ทุกคนมาแต่งตัวเลียนแบบผลงานระดับโอต กูตูร์ของแบรนด์แฟชั่นระดับโลก งานนี้จะมีผลงานที่ได้แรงบันดาลใจมาจากแบรนด์ดังแบรนด์ใดกันบ้าง ตามไปส่องกันได้เลย! Reported by @peeranatchan

A post shared by Vogue Thailand (@voguethailand) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Home Couture

Leave a comment

  1. loisajay
    April 14, 2020 at 7:43 am

    The Ramen noodle sandals…..yes!!!

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    April 14, 2020 at 8:44 am

    Too silly for me. — Hal

    Like

    Reply
  3. artfulblasphemer
    April 14, 2020 at 8:47 am

    EXTREMELY enjoyable. I do love the forms of humor that are sparked in times of crisis.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.