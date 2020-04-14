Home Couture

In keeping with last week’s trend of people copying famous paintings using things they had around the house, today, I’d like to explore the Instagram hashtag #homecouture. Similarly-creative people are taking their inspiration from some of the odder haute couture fashions and turning them into hilarious DIY fashion don’ts. In some cases, I can’t tell what they’re recreating, but the photos are funny anyway.

You can check out all of the silly home fashions on Instagram.