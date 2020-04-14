Home Couture

In keeping with last week’s trend of people copying famous paintings using things they had around the house, today, I’d like to explore the Instagram hashtag #homecouture. Similarly-creative people are taking their inspiration from some of the odder haute couture fashions and turning them into hilarious DIY fashion don’ts. In some cases, I can’t tell what they’re recreating, but the photos are funny anyway.
You can check out all of the silly home fashions on Instagram.
April 14, 2020 at 7:43 am
The Ramen noodle sandals…..yes!!!
April 14, 2020 at 8:44 am
Too silly for me. — Hal
April 14, 2020 at 8:47 am
EXTREMELY enjoyable. I do love the forms of humor that are sparked in times of crisis.
