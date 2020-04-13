Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/13/20

We got a rose this week!

One of my (currently indoor) miniature roses put out the most darling bloom this weekend. I felt like a proud mama, and it made me long for more growing things in my life.

I am a passionate gardener, but we have been without outdoor green space for a few years now. The few little planters I’d put in front of the house while waiting for our construction to begin last year are filled with last year’s dead annuals. And I’m trying not to put anything in them this year, since we’re still hoping our contractors will come back some day soon and finish our outdoor space. This leaves me a bit bereft on the green front.

So today’s virtual thing(s) are the best time lapse plant growth videos I could find. Maybe watching plants grow doesn’t float your boat, but it’s just what I deeply needed. (The last video is an hour of flowers blooming, and if that’s how you recharge, it’s pure bliss!)

And in case you’re feeling it, the Volunteer Park Conservatory in Seattle has an Instagram that periodically operates a live plant cam so you can watch the progress of their gardens while they’re closed.