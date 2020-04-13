Trash Drag

These Australians are getting in touch with their inner ME! These lovely, funny folks only leave their houses to take out the garbage. So they’re using the opportunity to entertain themselves, their neighbors, and their social media followers by putting out their bins while dressing up in outrageous costumes. Not only would I do that, I may just have to start doing it!

You can check out all the Australian trash-dragging ensembles on the Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing.