Trash Drag

These Australians are getting in touch with their inner ME! These lovely, funny folks only leave their houses to take out the garbage. So they’re using the opportunity to entertain themselves, their neighbors, and their social media followers by putting out their bins while dressing up in outrageous costumes. Not only would I do that, I may just have to start doing it!

You can check out all the Australian trash-dragging ensembles on the Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing.

  1. StellaKate Blue
    April 13, 2020 at 6:41 am

    What a fun and creative idea The little ducks are adorable! And I’m pretty sure I owned a pair of those pink go-go boots at one time! I do hope you will show us the pics when you start participating.

  2. Ruth
    April 13, 2020 at 6:48 am

    What a lovely idea! I’ve been sneaking out quietly in my pajamas to put the bin out, hoping nobody notices! 🙂

