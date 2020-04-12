Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/12/20

Today, many of my people are suffering because they cannot go to church to celebrate Easter, so I thought I’d bring them the next best thing: Pope Francis.

While not the biggest fan of the Church, I do think Pope Francis is a very good man. We don’t agree on everything (obviously), but I believe that he practices what he preaches in genuine ways that few of his predecessors did. I believe he is doing his best to bring the Catholic Church into the 21st Century, and I admire him for his efforts.

I wish everyone who celebrates a very happy Easter.

You can follow the Pope on the Vatican website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.