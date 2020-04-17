Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/17/20

The Metropolitan Opera

Today, the fat lady sings. Okay, not really. Opera singers aren’t typically particularly fat these days. BMI notwithstanding, New York’s Metropolitan Opera has jumped on the virtual performance bandwagon and is streaming a different full-length recording every day.

“Each day, a different encore presentation from the company’s Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming on the Met website, with each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 6:30 p.m. the following day. The schedule will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers.”

You can watch the daily operas on the Met Opera website.