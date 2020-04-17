My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/17/20

by 3 Comments

The Metropolitan Opera

Today, the fat lady sings. Okay, not really. Opera singers aren’t typically particularly fat these days. BMI notwithstanding, New York’s Metropolitan Opera has jumped on the virtual performance bandwagon and is streaming a different full-length recording every day.

“Each day, a different encore presentation from the company’s Live in HD series is being made available for free streaming on the Met website, with each performance available for a period of 23 hours, from 7:30 p.m. EDT until 6:30 p.m. the following day. The schedule will include outstanding complete performances from the past 14 years of cinema transmissions, starring all of opera’s greatest singers.”

You can watch the daily operas on the Met Opera website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/17/20

Leave a comment

  2. acflory
    April 17, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    Thank you! I’m watching Madame Butterfly right this moment. I’ve loved the famous arias for years, but this is the first time I’ve seen the whole opera from start to finish. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.