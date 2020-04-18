My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Modern Heirlooms

Arman Sarkisyan

Los Angeles master jewelry designer Arman Sarkisyan “resides in a house full of artists and thinkers.” That sentence was my introduction to the artist, and after seeing his work, I can believe it. In fact, Sarkisyan grew up in such a house as well. The child of a talented jeweler, his childhood was filled with an understanding of jewelry as wearable art. His father passed on to Sarkisyan traditional Armenian and Russian jewelry techniques, and those traditions combined with the young artist’s modern sensibilities produce pure magic.

You can see all of Arman Sarkisyan’s glorious work on his website and on Instagram.

