Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/18/20

One of the few upsides* to the current COVID-19 situation is that performances that we would normally only see once they are polished and perfect are being shared, warts and all, as works in progress. I know it must be disappointing for the artists to not have realized their full vision, but I find the inside look at their process fascinating. I love the vulnerability and hopefulness of these rehearsal videos, and I hope you will, too.

*Yes, it’s truly terrible, but it’s also giving those of us who are fortunate enough to be healthy and at home with our immediate families the rare opportunity to spend real quantities of time together. I’m as scared as everyone else, but I’m also finding this enforced time at home to be an unexpected precious gift. Plus, I now know that when I retire, Beloved and I won’t in fact murder each other. So there’s that.

There’s hours of content here, so you might like to parse it out a little at a time. Anyway, that’s what I’m planning to do.