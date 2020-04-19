Red Carpet Royalty

Georges Chakra

I enjoy fashion, but I am not often so gobsmacked that I need to share a designer with you. This is such a designer. This is the ethereal, fairy-tale-meets-red-carpet magic by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. He does such remarkable, memorable things with structure and opacity and embellishment, I want them all!

Chakra has been wowing the fashionistas since 1985, and his work is regularly featured in major fashion publications including Vogue, InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and Elle. His list of celebrity clients is long and impressive, and his work was prominently featured in The Devil Wears Prada.

You can see all of Georges Chakra’s amazing fashions on his website and on Instagram.