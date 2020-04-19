My OBT

Red Carpet Royalty

Georges Chakra

I enjoy fashion, but I am not often so gobsmacked that I need to share a designer with you. This is such a designer. This is the ethereal, fairy-tale-meets-red-carpet magic by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra. He does such remarkable, memorable things with structure and opacity and embellishment, I want them all!

Chakra has been wowing the fashionistas since 1985, and his work is regularly featured in major fashion publications including Vogue, InStyle, Harper’s Bazaar, Vanity Fair, and Elle. His list of celebrity clients is long and impressive, and his work was prominently featured in The Devil Wears Prada.

You can see all of Georges Chakra’s amazing fashions on his website and on Instagram.

Georges Chakra Spring 2017

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. Sheree
    April 19, 2020 at 8:28 am

    Those are beautiful

  3. janhaltn
    April 19, 2020 at 9:37 am

    I am a county boy. Blue jeans and a t. I don’t think much of female fashion. Yes, some of the Hollywood red capert are interesting in hos much skin is showing. With all that said, I enjoyed everyone of this post. They are outstanding. Happy I don’t have to pick just one. Love all of them — Hal

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 19, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    These are all absolutely beautiful dresses. I love the elegant lines, the fabric choices, the colour combinations, and the detailing. Perfection. If you could squash me into one of these dresses, even I might become graceful and sophisticated by osmosis.

