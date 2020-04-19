Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/19/20

National Geographic

Today, we’re exploring the most fabulous, the most fabulous, the most over-the-top place ever. No, not Liberace’s house (mental note: find virtual tour of Liberace’s house). It’s the Taj Mahal!

The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1631 in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth to their 14th child(!). The building attracts 7–8 million visitors a year, and in 1983, the site was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”

Check out the virtual tour on the Taj Mahal website.