My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/19/20

by 1 Comment

National Geographic

Today, we’re exploring the most fabulous, the most fabulous, the most over-the-top place ever. No, not Liberace’s house (mental note: find virtual tour of Liberace’s house). It’s the Taj Mahal!

The Taj Mahal was commissioned by Shah Jahan in 1631 in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, who died giving birth to their 14th child(!). The building attracts 7–8 million visitors a year, and in 1983, the site was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for being “the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.”

Check out the virtual tour on the Taj Mahal website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/19/20

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    April 19, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Most interesting. Did you watch the extra clips. ?

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.