Norah Jones

American singer/songwriter Norah Jones has been one of Beloved’s favorite performers for two decades now. So when I came across her new video, it seemed like something I had to share. This is I Am Missing You, which she is singing in her house in memory of her father.

“Today I was meant to be in London playing a concert of music by my father, Ravi Shankar, for what would have been his 100th birthday. Instead, I will share with you my at-home version of one of his western compositions, I Am Missing You. This song hits me as a beautiful prayer in this moment. He died in 2012 at the age of 92 and until then he was still creating and playing music for people. He never stopped. Music heals and music helps and I believe that it kept him young at heart. Happy birthday, Pops!”

I completely agree that music heals and music helps. May it help us and heal us all. I am including a few home concert Jones did in late March and early April of this year. The April concert starts with Beloved’s favorite Norah Jones song, Come Away With Me.

