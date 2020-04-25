My OBT

You Got a Friend in Me

I heard this father/daughter duo years ago on some or other talk show, but as I recall, I was in a doctor’s waiting room and not paying great attention. I made a mental note to look them up, and promptly forgot they existed. Yesterday, YouTube reminded me.

My younger daughter had pitch this good when she was a baby (she still does). I remember not understanding that it was unusual until we were with a friend of mine and we did our thing where I would sing the beginning of each line of a song and she would jump in whenever I stopped. The friend was positively speechless, and I realized maybe it wasn’t a thing that most 2-year-olds could do. The first video below is the song my wee one and I used to sing, and it gave me all the feels.

Maybe early strong pitch isn’t typical, but little Claire Crosby certainly has it down! She comes by it honestly. Mom and dad are lovely musicians, too.

You can see all of the Crosby’s adorable videos on their YouTube channel.

You Got a Friend in Me

  1. janhaltn
    April 25, 2020 at 6:29 am

    I wonder if she is the next Charlotte Church. If you have never found her, google ‘Voice of an Angel”. I enjoyed all of the songs that Donna posted for us today. Thanks — Hal

  2. StellaKate Blue
    April 25, 2020 at 7:32 am

    She’s delightful and has the sweetest voice (as does your daughter from what I have seen and listened to).

  3. loisajay
    April 25, 2020 at 8:35 am

    She is adorable! And what a voice, too!

