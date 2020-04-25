You Got a Friend in Me

I heard this father/daughter duo years ago on some or other talk show, but as I recall, I was in a doctor’s waiting room and not paying great attention. I made a mental note to look them up, and promptly forgot they existed. Yesterday, YouTube reminded me.

My younger daughter had pitch this good when she was a baby (she still does). I remember not understanding that it was unusual until we were with a friend of mine and we did our thing where I would sing the beginning of each line of a song and she would jump in whenever I stopped. The friend was positively speechless, and I realized maybe it wasn’t a thing that most 2-year-olds could do. The first video below is the song my wee one and I used to sing, and it gave me all the feels.

Maybe early strong pitch isn’t typical, but little Claire Crosby certainly has it down! She comes by it honestly. Mom and dad are lovely musicians, too.

