Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/24/20

We’re all familiar with National Geographic, but I suspect not everyone knows about National Geographic Kids. It began as a children’s magazine started in September of 1975 under the original title National Geographic World. In addition to the still-popular magazine, there’s now a wonderful website – known as Nat Geo Kids – full of educational-yet-fun activities plus videos, games, and loads of National Geographic goodness. I confess while exploring the website for “research” purposes, I fell down the animal video rabbit hole and lost a couple of hours going “ooh!” and “aww!” and “squee!”

You can check out Nat Geo Kids on their website.