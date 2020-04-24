My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/24/20

by 1 Comment

We’re all familiar with National Geographic, but I suspect not everyone knows about National Geographic Kids. It began as a children’s magazine started in September of 1975 under the original title National Geographic World. In addition to the still-popular magazine, there’s now a wonderful website – known as Nat Geo Kids – full of educational-yet-fun activities plus videos, games, and loads of National Geographic goodness. I confess while exploring the website for “research” purposes, I fell down the animal video rabbit hole and lost a couple of hours going “ooh!” and “aww!” and “squee!”

You can check out Nat Geo Kids on their website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/24/20

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 24, 2020 at 2:07 pm

    My youngest two used to have a subscription to the magazine and they still visit the website since they both like animals. It’s a really good resource.

