By the Numbers

Masterpiece by Numbers

I have not attempted a paint-by-numbers kit in about a million years. My darling mother was always very supportive of my various creative inclinations, but she knew she was no painter, so she did the next best thing. She got us matching paint-by-numbers kits, which she put away for rainy days. When the weather was gloomy, Mom used to put them up on our easel side by side and we would paint together (with varying degrees of success). I have really fond memories of those wonderful rainy days.

Since we are all suck inside more than usual, I thought these wonderful paint-by-numbers kits might be fun. They are pretty affordable, and they come in all levels, so whether you’re trying to entertain the kiddies or amusing yourself, I’ll bet you’l find something fun. You can even turn your favorite photos into paint-by-numbers kits. That would be a great gift!

You can see all of Masterpiece by Numbers’s kits on their website and on Instagram. Sometimes, the simple pleasures are best.