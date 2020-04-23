My OBT

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/23/20

EarthCam.com

As I am writing this, it’s 11:10 PM. The streets of New York’s theater district should be packed with theater goers and tourists and locals dodging all of them. I have spent my adult life consciously avoiding Times Square at this hour whenever possible. And yet, here is EarthCam’s Times Square cameras. One of the busiest places in the world. Essentially empty. You have never seen it like this, and with any luck, we’ll never see it again.

So I haven’t decided whether this particular Virtual Thing of the Day is making me feel better, worse, or just weird, but I think it’s something we should all see. It really puts the enormity of all this in context. Also, I can’t look away.

You can watch all the underwhelming near-nothingness here. And if you’d rather look at no traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge (which is even weirder), go look at it here. Then will you please tell me how to feel about this? Because I really don’t know.

