Etsomnia™ 265: Cover Your Face

I’ve spent the last week sewing face masks for my people. There’s something incredibly soothing about working with my hands, and I like that I’m making them something they can use. I’ve gotten through about a dozen thus far, and I fee like I could now make them in my sleep. I thought it might be fun to see what other kinds of masks are out there.

Disclaimer: Etsy sellers’ wares are not medical grade, so anything you see here is for personal use only.

Relationship status: Single

I guess it’s no worse than over-drawing your lip liner…

Coolest protective mask EVER. By CoolBedding

So dumb.

I am entertained by how unhappy the bear looks.

So pretty! By LongHandmade

When you just spent a ton on tooth whitening, but COVID.

If you see this, run.

This is fantastic, and it comes in both adult and kid sizes! By QuiltCraftCrochet

You may now kiss the… Never mind.

Anyone else think this might be made from old underwear?

Oh, how I love a good gradient! By FiveElevenDesigns

How extra do you need to be to rhinestone up your face mask?

Since graduations are cancelled, do you think when the quarantine is over, students could throw these in the air with joy?

That is really exceptionally-made! By HappyGiftsUA

I guess it was inevitable that someone would try to make the things fashionable.

“Easy to breathe through…” THAT’S BECAUSE IT’S TULLE, YOU MORON!

Best looking denim mask I’ve ever seen! By Aakasha

Muppet safety gear.

I think this one wouldn’t so much deflect the virus as attract Cthulhu