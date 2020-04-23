Etsomnia™ 265: Cover Your Face

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I’ve spent the last week sewing face masks for my people. There’s something incredibly soothing about working with my hands, and I like that I’m making them something they can use. I’ve gotten through about a dozen thus far, and I fee like I could now make them in my sleep. I thought it might be fun to see what other kinds of masks are out there.
Disclaimer: Etsy sellers’ wares are not medical grade, so anything you see here is for personal use only.
April 23, 2020 at 8:03 am
What ever floats your boat. I guess it is better to laugh than cry.My sister and I made a couple and it wasn’t as easy as UTube made it out to be.
April 23, 2020 at 8:30 am
I actually got featured on the front page of my local paper (small town) for my masks-as-fashion-utility-and-art. I am completely swamped in orders.
https://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2020/04/17/las-cruces-artists-create-stylish-face-masks-coronavirus-cdc/5145358002/
Hoping I’m not breaking a rule here by posting the link 😉
April 23, 2020 at 8:46 am
Love them! As a needleworker I was particularly impressed with this mask:
April 23, 2020 at 8:49 am
Lets try it again.
April 23, 2020 at 10:47 am
I think it is fabulous that people who have the skills and talent are dedicating their time to making masks for loved ones and the wider community. I have found it quite uplifting. I was wearing a hiking snood/gaiter for the first couple of weeks and then a colleague’s teenage daughter made a mask for me. I can do sewing repairs and take up hems but my hand sewing would not have left me feeling confident about my efforts.
