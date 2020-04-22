Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/22/20

A friend from work sent this to me, and I just had to share. Last week, I shared with you some valuable tips on how to look better on your work (and other) Zoom calls. Today’s virtual thing of the day is what you might call a Zoom call add-on. This is the service known as Goat-to-Meeting, and it’s hilarious! For a donation, the lovely folks at the Sweet Farm, a not-for-profit animal sanctuary will dial into your meeting with the farm animal of your choice.

“For a 10-minute corporate meeting cameo, the price is $100 for unlimited guests. All you have to do is provide the meeting link and a member from Sweet Farm will join and help some of the animals work the video call.”

There are plenty of other video services available, too.

You can find the Sweet Farm on their website and on Instagram.