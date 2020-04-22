My OBT

Micro Masters

Tagide deCarvalho

Many thanks to friend and loyal reader Hal who sent me some great stuff this week!

Today, in honor of Earth Day 2020, we’re looking at the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year awards. This isn’t your typical photography contest; instead, this one is a competition for light microscopy. In other words, tiny things under great magnification in glorious colors. These are some of the most remarkable views of Mother Earth I’ll bet you’ve never seen.

You can check out all the award winners on the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year website and on Instagram.

Watch this #video to see the full picture of the 2019 Global Image of the Year Award winner by Ainara Pintor from Spain. This stunning fluorescence image shows the immunostaining of Thy1-EGFP mouse brain slice with two fluorophores. When talking about her award-winning image, Pintor explains, “There are over 70 million neurons in a mouse brain. This is an example of what we can observe in the hippocampus of a single brain slice, in this case, taken from Thy1 transgenic mice.” #science #microscopy #microscopicworld #microbiology #microscopes #olympus #competition #photographycompetition #lifescience #biology #brain #neurology #nature #science #research #objective #scientists #sciart #microscopeimages #photomicrograph #🔬

Donna

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    April 22, 2020 at 8:24 am

    When you are 79 years old and living in beautiful Florida, USA you have lots of time to go hunting for interesting things to look at. Very happy that Donna liked this one. Hal

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 22, 2020 at 9:28 am

    Wow! Good find, Hal. These photos are amazing. They are like beautifully glowing works of abstract art.

