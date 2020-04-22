Micro Masters

Many thanks to friend and loyal reader Hal who sent me some great stuff this week!
Today, in honor of Earth Day 2020, we’re looking at the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year awards. This isn’t your typical photography contest; instead, this one is a competition for light microscopy. In other words, tiny things under great magnification in glorious colors. These are some of the most remarkable views of Mother Earth I’ll bet you’ve never seen.
You can check out all the award winners on the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year website and on Instagram.
April 22, 2020 at 8:24 am
When you are 79 years old and living in beautiful Florida, USA you have lots of time to go hunting for interesting things to look at. Very happy that Donna liked this one. Hal
April 22, 2020 at 9:28 am
Wow! Good find, Hal. These photos are amazing. They are like beautifully glowing works of abstract art.
