Micro Masters

Tagide deCarvalho

Many thanks to friend and loyal reader Hal who sent me some great stuff this week!

Today, in honor of Earth Day 2020, we’re looking at the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year awards. This isn’t your typical photography contest; instead, this one is a competition for light microscopy. In other words, tiny things under great magnification in glorious colors. These are some of the most remarkable views of Mother Earth I’ll bet you’ve never seen.

You can check out all the award winners on the Olympus Life Science Image of the Year website and on Instagram.