Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/21/20

At 59 Grove Street in the heart of the West Village is a little spot that (under normal circumstances) packs them in every night of the week. Marie’s Crisis is a Village legend, and for good reason. The piano bar was once called “The most glamorous bar in all of NYC” by another NYC institution, theater and entertainment journalist Michael Musto. And my friends and I have had big, big fun singing along with the crowd belting out nightly showtunes.

While bars are closed due to Coronavirus, Marie’s Crisis is offering a free nightly Facebook live stream. All you need to do is ask to join their Facebook group, and you’ll be singing along with the rest of us!

You can join the Facebook group with the live stream here. You can also follow Marie’s Crisis on their (terrible) website and on Facebook and Instagram, and you can read Michael Musto’s feature about the place here.