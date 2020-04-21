Earth Day Live (a Day Early)

Tomorrow is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and since gathering together is not currently possible, a group of enterprising young environmental activists have instead scheduled something fabulous (and virtual) for us! For three days – April 22 through April 24, 2020 – from 9 AM to 9 PM Eastern Time, Earth Day Live 2020 will be live streaming content. The stream will include performances and appearances by some amazing talent including Jane Fonda, Moby, Aimee Mann, Questlove, Joaquin Phoenix, Patricia Arquette, Al Gore, Stacey Abrams, alongside leading scientists and journalists, and many others.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, Earth Day Live aims to spur collective action to protect our communities and our planet, through performances, conversations, and training sessions curated by climate activists.”

Earth Day Live will be live from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on April 22nd, 23rd, and 24th at www.earthdaylive2020.org. You can also check out the original Earth Day Network (who are not involved with Earth Day Live) on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.