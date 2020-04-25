Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/25/20

Today, we’re taking a super close look at many of the world’s most beloved works of art, courtesy of Google Arts & Culture! You may not have realized it, but you can actually zoom way into the art, getting a much closer look at the works than you would if you were viewing them in a museum.

“Have you ever wondered what your favorite paintings look like up close? Zoom into millions of artworks to admire the brushstrokes and spot hidden details you’ve never seen before.” Google Arts & Culture

You can check out the art on the Google Arts & Culture website.