What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/25/20

Today, we’re taking a super close look at many of the world’s most beloved works of art, courtesy of Google Arts & Culture! You may not have realized it, but you can actually zoom way into the art, getting a much closer look at the works than you would if you were viewing them in a museum.

“Have you ever wondered what your favorite paintings look like up close? Zoom into millions of artworks to admire the brushstrokes and spot hidden details you’ve never seen before.”

Google Arts & Culture

You can check out the art on the Google Arts & Culture website.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/25/20

  1. bcparkison
    April 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    They are right.Would never had known just looking. by the way…what is the reflection in the hares eye?…a window?
    This little adventure we have been on with you during this virus thing has been entertaining and educational. Thank you. I has taken a lot of time and effort on your part…on ours too but it is fun for the most part.

