Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/25/20

Today, we’re taking a super close look at many of the world’s most beloved works of art, courtesy of Google Arts & Culture! You may not have realized it, but you can actually zoom way into the art, getting a much closer look at the works than you would if you were viewing them in a museum.
“Have you ever wondered what your favorite paintings look like up close? Zoom into millions of artworks to admire the brushstrokes and spot hidden details you’ve never seen before.”Google Arts & Culture
You can check out the art on the Google Arts & Culture website.
April 25, 2020 at 3:00 pm
They are right.Would never had known just looking. by the way…what is the reflection in the hares eye?…a window?
This little adventure we have been on with you during this virus thing has been entertaining and educational. Thank you. I has taken a lot of time and effort on your part…on ours too but it is fun for the most part.
April 25, 2020 at 3:48 pm
I’m so glad you’re enjoying the series! I am, too. It is work, but it’s been good for me, too. There’s a lot of wonder out there on the internet. You just have to wade through lots of garbage to find it…
