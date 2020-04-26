Sometimes, I come across something unique, and I try to guess where it lives. I got this one 100% on the nose. Portland’s Tiny Digs Hotel is the most squee-worthy collection of tiny houses I’ve ever seen, and they can all be rented for the night! This is the way to try tiny house living (without having to throw out all your stuff).
Their design is so terrific, the hotel even has its own page on Houzz. I can’t wait to go check it out when we get to Portland, though you won’t find me staying in the house that features a “sexy open bathroom plan.” Some things are best kept private…
You can learn all about the Tiny Digs Hotel (and book a tiny house) on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Houzz.
April 26, 2020 at 8:20 am
If I were 30 years younger and my wife did not have MS one of these would be my home. Today I live in a double wide mobile home out in the woods. All but one of the roads out here are dirt roads. Only one paved road and I live on it. Hal
April 26, 2020 at 9:54 am
That sounds so peaceful! I love the idea of tiny living, but I know that if I were stuck working from home in a small space, I’d hate it. Nope, COVID has taught me that tiny living is a great place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to be quarantined there.
April 26, 2020 at 8:25 am
Well I am in love with the cottage. Who knows…maybe in the future?
April 26, 2020 at 9:54 am
So adorable! I would be happy to just have a garden shed that looked like that on the outside.
April 26, 2020 at 9:58 am
We live right around the corner from Tiny Digs!
April 26, 2020 at 11:52 am
I love this concept and we have something similar nearby. That particular community has a movie theater and I believe a small golf course. As we continue to downsize, we might be in the market for a tiny house someday.
April 26, 2020 at 12:03 pm
I could not live in a tiny home but I would absolutely love to vacation in one.
April 26, 2020 at 12:27 pm
This is literally around the corner from us. We walk past it daily. I’ve toured the inside of each. The husband builds them. The wife runs it. Dx
