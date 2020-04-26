My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Tiny Digs

by 8 Comments

Tiny Digs Hotel

Sometimes, I come across something unique, and I try to guess where it lives. I got this one 100% on the nose. Portland’s Tiny Digs Hotel is the most squee-worthy collection of tiny houses I’ve ever seen, and they can all be rented for the night! This is the way to try tiny house living (without having to throw out all your stuff).

Their design is so terrific, the hotel even has its own page on Houzz. I can’t wait to go check it out when we get to Portland, though you won’t find me staying in the house that features a “sexy open bathroom plan.” Some things are best kept private…

You can learn all about the Tiny Digs Hotel (and book a tiny house) on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Houzz.

View this post on Instagram

Barn tiny house interior @tinydigs

A post shared by Tiny Digs Hotel (@tinydigs) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Tiny Digs

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 26, 2020 at 8:20 am

    If I were 30 years younger and my wife did not have MS one of these would be my home. Today I live in a double wide mobile home out in the woods. All but one of the roads out here are dirt roads. Only one paved road and I live on it. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      April 26, 2020 at 9:54 am

      That sounds so peaceful! I love the idea of tiny living, but I know that if I were stuck working from home in a small space, I’d hate it. Nope, COVID has taught me that tiny living is a great place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to be quarantined there.

      Like

      Reply
  2. bcparkison
    April 26, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Well I am in love with the cottage. Who knows…maybe in the future?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Gerry
    April 26, 2020 at 9:58 am

    We live right around the corner from Tiny Digs!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    April 26, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I love this concept and we have something similar nearby. That particular community has a movie theater and I believe a small golf course. As we continue to downsize, we might be in the market for a tiny house someday.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 26, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    I could not live in a tiny home but I would absolutely love to vacation in one.

    Like

    Reply
  6. donnagb
    April 26, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    This is literally around the corner from us. We walk past it daily. I’ve toured the inside of each. The husband builds them. The wife runs it. Dx

    Donna Gentry Birnbach 917-755-5761

    Please excuse autocorrect and typos as I have man-hands Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.