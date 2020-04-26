Tiny Digs Hotel

Sometimes, I come across something unique, and I try to guess where it lives. I got this one 100% on the nose. Portland’s Tiny Digs Hotel is the most squee-worthy collection of tiny houses I’ve ever seen, and they can all be rented for the night! This is the way to try tiny house living (without having to throw out all your stuff).

Their design is so terrific, the hotel even has its own page on Houzz. I can’t wait to go check it out when we get to Portland, though you won’t find me staying in the house that features a “sexy open bathroom plan.” Some things are best kept private…

You can learn all about the Tiny Digs Hotel (and book a tiny house) on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Houzz.