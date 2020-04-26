My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/26/20

by 6 Comments

Today, we’re going backstage at what is certainly the most storied musical currently (you know what I mean) running on Broadway, Hamilton. The video series was created by Broadway.com and is hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the show’s original Aaron Burr.

I am constantly annoyed that I haven’t yet managed to see the show (but the ticket prices keep putting me off). Maybe when it’s back and the world is returning to some sense of normalcy, Beloved and I will get there. In the meantime, the videos below will just have to satisfy me!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/26/20

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    April 26, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Musicals? So not my thing though my hubby loves them.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    April 26, 2020 at 3:40 pm

    Did you see the cast of Hamilton Zoom bomb John Krasinski’s SGN? For one small fan? The absolute best!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    April 26, 2020 at 5:56 pm

    I love musicals. I would sure go and watch this live. I hope someday it will come out on DVD or NetFlex will have it so I can watch it at home. My entertainment budget is $20.00 so I don’t think I am going to buy a ticket anytime soon. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.