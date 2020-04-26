Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/26/20

Today, we’re going backstage at what is certainly the most storied musical currently (you know what I mean) running on Broadway, Hamilton. The video series was created by Broadway.com and is hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the show’s original Aaron Burr.

I am constantly annoyed that I haven’t yet managed to see the show (but the ticket prices keep putting me off). Maybe when it’s back and the world is returning to some sense of normalcy, Beloved and I will get there. In the meantime, the videos below will just have to satisfy me!