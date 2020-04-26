Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/26/20

Today, we’re going backstage at what is certainly the most storied musical currently (you know what I mean) running on Broadway, Hamilton. The video series was created by Broadway.com and is hosted by Leslie Odom Jr., the show’s original Aaron Burr.
I am constantly annoyed that I haven’t yet managed to see the show (but the ticket prices keep putting me off). Maybe when it’s back and the world is returning to some sense of normalcy, Beloved and I will get there. In the meantime, the videos below will just have to satisfy me!
April 26, 2020 at 3:31 pm
Musicals? So not my thing though my hubby loves them.
April 26, 2020 at 10:01 pm
I am positively obsessed! Grew up singing them. Couldn’t imagine my life without them.
April 26, 2020 at 3:40 pm
Did you see the cast of Hamilton Zoom bomb John Krasinski’s SGN? For one small fan? The absolute best!!
April 26, 2020 at 10:01 pm
OMG I did not!!! Must go find it.
April 26, 2020 at 5:56 pm
I love musicals. I would sure go and watch this live. I hope someday it will come out on DVD or NetFlex will have it so I can watch it at home. My entertainment budget is $20.00 so I don’t think I am going to buy a ticket anytime soon. Hal
April 26, 2020 at 10:03 pm
I just can’t reconcile the ticket price. Same with To Kill a Mockingbird. I’m DYING to see it, but I just won’t pay that.
