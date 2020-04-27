New York City Ballet

In the midst of preparing for their ill-fated spring 2020 performances, New York City Ballet created a short promo film. Featuring an excerpt from This Bitter Earth, a gorgeous piece by Christopher Wheeldon, originally performed in 2012, the promo showed a continuous shot of dancers Sara Mearns and Adrian Danchig-Waring. As COVID-19’s effects began to be felt (resulting in the cancellation of all live NYC performances), the piece and the film felt especially relevant to the film’s creators.

“Words cannot fully capture the beauty or essence of this moving pas de deux, but for me it speaks to our times. It honors where we have come from and the challenges we face moving forward into the unknown. The choreography inspires reflection from both its performers and audience and I hope, for you, conveys a peaceful sense of hope for the future.” – Wendy Whelan, Associate Artistic Director NYCB

The performance is soft and moving, and the song by Dinah Washington is mind-blowing in its power.

New York City Ballet started a relief fund to help ensure the company’s future, and also to help out their people during this difficult time. You can read more about the fund here.