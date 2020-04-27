Virtual Thing of the Day: 4/27/20

DoTravel.com

I grew up watching noir films, and so I always thought train travel would be so romantic. But when I started taking the Long Island Railroad and then the NYC subway to commute every day, that did away with much of the romance for me.

Then last December, I started again daydreaming about someday riding the Orient Express. But now in the days of COVID and heightened awareness about contagion, train travel seems like it may never feel the same again. Not to worry. The internet has us covered, as usual.

It turns out some of the world’s most scenic train experiences are available online. Yay, YouTube! (And yay to my Lady Twin for finding these remarkable videos!)