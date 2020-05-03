A Drop in the Ocean

Kristin Larsson

Swedish glass artist Kristin Larsson makes glorious sculptures she calls Hybrids, made from a combination of glass and metals like tin, copper, pewter, and bronze. Her shapes are abstract and organic and I’d be very happy to have one in my collection. I’m especially happy with the pieces that look like glass balls paused in the process of dropping into water. I love the upward-facing droplets.

“Kristin often uses a historic perspective to understand the contemporary world she lives in. She is interested in, and inspired by, archaeological and natural historical findings that make us reflect upon our short existence on earth and the traces we leave behind, and how those traces will be understood by later generations. Her sculptures are a playing on the verge between the natural and the cultural.” – About Kristin Larsson

You can follow Kristin Larsson on her website and Instagram.