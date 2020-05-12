Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/12/20

Photo by Garland Cannon on Foter.com / CC BY

Today’s virtual thing is good for all ages. These are online versions of classic board and card games that you can play remotely with your loved ones. Who’s up for game night?

Boggle: I have fond memories of playing Boggle with my family and friends over the years. The classic game is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Monopoly: I stink at Monopoly. I know there are many people who love the game, though. And now you can play it online with your people. Available for $3.99 from the App Store and Google Play.

Uno: Now this one, I love! I play it for free on Facebook Gameroom, and it’s also available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

Scrabble Go: This version is just what you’d expect. It comes with the official board, tiles, and Scrabble word dictionaries are used to. Play it for free on the App Store or Google Play.