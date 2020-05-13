The Fashion Outsiders

On Aura Tout Vu

These are the wacky/wonderful couture fashions and accessories by French design house On Aura Tout Vu, which translates loosely to “So you think you’ve seen it all?” The fashion couture brand was founded in 1998 by André de Sà Pessoa, Livia Stoianova, and Yassen Samouilov. The designers like to test the boundaries of conventional concepts of classic French elegance.

In fact, everything about them is different. Rather than showing their collection during Paris Fashion Week in one of the classic runway venues, On Aura Tout Vu shows their designs at one of Paris’s most popular cabaret bars, Paradis Latin.

