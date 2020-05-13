Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/13/20

IKEA

I don’t know about you, but between work meetings and virtual social get togethers, I feel like I’m spending about 1/3 of my life on Zoom. Although some of my friends and colleagues have been using cool backgrounds for their Zoom calls, I haven’t really given them a try. But these super-stylish free backgrounds by IKEA are inspiring me to explore virtual backgrounds!

You can grab the IKEA backgrounds here, and you can also find high-resolution images and videos from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.

Instructions: Before you start using Zoom’s virtual background feature, make sure you’re using Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. If you’re using the Zoom mobile app, you’ll need an iPhone a or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later and the latest update. Next, create an account and sign into Zoom. To change your physical background for a virtual one, go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. From there, you can select the plus icon (+) to upload your own with a high-resolution image or video.