Virtual Thing of the Day: 5/13/20

I don’t know about you, but between work meetings and virtual social get togethers, I feel like I’m spending about 1/3 of my life on Zoom. Although some of my friends and colleagues have been using cool backgrounds for their Zoom calls, I haven’t really given them a try. But these super-stylish free backgrounds by IKEA are inspiring me to explore virtual backgrounds!
You can grab the IKEA backgrounds here, and you can also find high-resolution images and videos from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels.
Instructions: Before you start using Zoom’s virtual background feature, make sure you’re using Zoom version 4.6.0 on your Mac or PC computer. If you’re using the Zoom mobile app, you’ll need an iPhone a or later or a fifth-generation iPad or later and the latest update. Next, create an account and sign into Zoom. To change your physical background for a virtual one, go to Settings and click on the Virtual Background tab. From there, you can select the plus icon (+) to upload your own with a high-resolution image or video.
May 13, 2020 at 2:12 pm
We really do live in a fake world.
May 13, 2020 at 7:51 pm
Hopefully, there’s a difference between fake and virtual. I often think of how much harder this would be if I didn’t have remote access to my office and my family and friends. I think technology has its place, and keeping in touch with people we can’t be with is one of its better bonuses.
May 13, 2020 at 2:38 pm
I would need more than a back ground before I turned on a cam for video chat. I would first need to make my bed. Cover up the rest of the mess and then spend at two hours doing make up on this old worn out face. Hal
May 13, 2020 at 7:52 pm
Ha! It’s all about where you point your camera.
May 13, 2020 at 3:39 pm
Only 1/3rd of your time? Since discovering Zoom my husband has become addicted: meetings, webinars, whatevers……I only see him at meal times. His backview is the view out of our floor to ceiling windows, the sea from Cap d’Antibes to Cap Ferrat. So far he says, no one has been able to top it!
May 13, 2020 at 7:54 pm
Holy cow, what a view! One of my colleagues has set up the Simpsons’ living room as his background. I think he wins best virtual background, but boy, oh boy, do you win for real background!
May 13, 2020 at 10:03 pm
Earlier today a colleague had he Grand Canyon – that was fun!
And the ikea options sound good – we have a wooden wall that works fine for most of our vid chats
