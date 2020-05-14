Etsomnia™ 267: Cats!

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I have mentioned a time or two (or twelve) that we were fostering a tiny, opinionated, slightly feral Maine Coon cat since the beginning of the quarantine. We have all grown on each other, and a couple of weeks ago, we made it official. Crabby Abby is now a member of the family! We have gone a little cat crazy, so I thought in honor of Herself’s adoption, this week we would look at cat merch. Etsy is positively lousywith the stuff!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
May 14, 2020 at 6:54 am
Who knew of all these items available for cats? Wow. Congrats to Crabby Abby on her adoption.
May 14, 2020 at 8:20 am
Thank you. She seems pretty jazzed about it. (No, seriously!)
May 14, 2020 at 8:03 am
Me and my girls–Parker, Piper and Pumpkin–had a good laugh at these. They nixed every damn thing except the catio. Personally, I thought the hair curler thing was a riot. I was promptly clawed….
May 14, 2020 at 8:21 am
I LOVE the hair curler thing. I just want to get it so she can walk past the camera when I’m on a work Zoom call.
May 14, 2020 at 8:48 am
Cats just do their own thing. Bo,rest his soul, lived on top of the doors in my house. The scratch marks are still there.
May 14, 2020 at 10:30 am
Maybe you will get her into the hair rollers after giving her the catnip. Concatulations though on the new addition to your family. Love the shit-in-your-shoeosaurus.
May 14, 2020 at 11:17 am
We no longer have a cat and I don’t plan on ever having another one.. The last one chewed up a lot of my computer cables and the HTML TV cable. Never again. But did enjoy the pictures today. Hal
