Etsomnia™ 267: Cats!

Crabby Abby, on the only upholstered item of furniture we own. It’s hers now.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I have mentioned a time or two (or twelve) that we were fostering a tiny, opinionated, slightly feral Maine Coon cat since the beginning of the quarantine. We have all grown on each other, and a couple of weeks ago, we made it official. Crabby Abby is now a member of the family! We have gone a little cat crazy, so I thought in honor of Herself’s adoption, this week we would look at cat merch. Etsy is positively lousy with the stuff!

Has this ever happened to you?

If you have the space, the money, and the inclination, this cat bridge-and-tunnel setup is pretty wonderful. By ScratchyThings

This is a cat toy in the shape of a dead mouse. Not a mouse, a DEAD mouse. Yike.

I would love to get Abby’s portrait painted! Of course, I would have to choose a scene that better suits her personality…

These are in my shopping basket! By LegendaryPetToys

Perfect if your cat is into the eighties…

Once thought to be extinct, the Shit-in-Your-Shoesasaurus is making a comeback!

Abby would love a cat cave like this beauty! By Vaivanat

I don’t have anything to say about this. I just thought the picture needed to be shared.

That’s going to be a fun hangover.

I can’t see Abby tolerating a collar, but this is pretty! By TinyTigerCollars

And I thought I was overdue for a mani/pedi!

This is a catio. Did you know that was a thing? Me, neither. We may be going a little overboard with the cat toys, but the kid is NOT getting her own guest house.

While the chances of Herself letting me put this on her are exactly 0%, I am still tempted. So funny! By Patrikka