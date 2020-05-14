My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 267: Cats!

by 7 Comments

Crabby Abby, on the only upholstered item of furniture we own. It’s hers now.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I have mentioned a time or two (or twelve) that we were fostering a tiny, opinionated, slightly feral Maine Coon cat since the beginning of the quarantine. We have all grown on each other, and a couple of weeks ago, we made it official. Crabby Abby is now a member of the family! We have gone a little cat crazy, so I thought in honor of Herself’s adoption, this week we would look at cat merch. Etsy is positively lousy with the stuff!

Has this ever happened to you?
If you have the space, the money, and the inclination, this cat bridge-and-tunnel setup is pretty wonderful. By ScratchyThings
This is a cat toy in the shape of a dead mouse. Not a mouse, a DEAD mouse. Yike.
I would love to get Abby’s portrait painted! Of course, I would have to choose a scene that better suits her personality…
These are in my shopping basket! By LegendaryPetToys
Perfect if your cat is into the eighties…
Once thought to be extinct, the Shit-in-Your-Shoesasaurus is making a comeback!
Abby would love a cat cave like this beauty! By Vaivanat
I don’t have anything to say about this. I just thought the picture needed to be shared.
That’s going to be a fun hangover.
I can’t see Abby tolerating a collar, but this is pretty! By TinyTigerCollars
And I thought I was overdue for a mani/pedi!
This is a catio. Did you know that was a thing? Me, neither. We may be going a little overboard with the cat toys, but the kid is NOT getting her own guest house.
While the chances of Herself letting me put this on her are exactly 0%, I am still tempted. So funny! By Patrikka

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 267: Cats!

Leave a comment

  1. Ruth
    May 14, 2020 at 6:54 am

    Who knew of all these items available for cats? Wow. Congrats to Crabby Abby on her adoption.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    May 14, 2020 at 8:03 am

    Me and my girls–Parker, Piper and Pumpkin–had a good laugh at these. They nixed every damn thing except the catio. Personally, I thought the hair curler thing was a riot. I was promptly clawed….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    May 14, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Cats just do their own thing. Bo,rest his soul, lived on top of the doors in my house. The scratch marks are still there.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Skyscapes for the Soul
    May 14, 2020 at 10:30 am

    Maybe you will get her into the hair rollers after giving her the catnip. Concatulations though on the new addition to your family. Love the shit-in-your-shoeosaurus.

    Like

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    May 14, 2020 at 11:17 am

    We no longer have a cat and I don’t plan on ever having another one.. The last one chewed up a lot of my computer cables and the HTML TV cable. Never again. But did enjoy the pictures today. Hal

    Like

    Reply

