For the Birds

Aron Leaman

Although our deck and dock aren’t finished yet (they’ve been out of commission for 2+ years, and the constructions is moving slooooowly), we are fortunate enough to have found an alternative way to get our kayaks in the water. It’s such an unspeakable joy to be paddling again. Every time we get in the water, I can feel my core strengthening and my stress level lowering. The best thing about being back in the water is getting to once again explore our beloved Jamaica Bay. We’ve had some exceptional water bird sightings lately, and so when I saw today’s art, it really struck a chord with me.

These are the gorgeous birds (and other wonderful things) by glass artist Aron Leaman. After spending years traveling the world, learning new techniques and honing his craft, Leaman settled in the artist’s colony of Lowell, Massachusetts.

When Leaman isn’t creating, he’s teaching glass techniques at his studio, Mill City Glass Works.

You can follow Aron Leaman on his website, Instagram and Facebook, and you can purchase his pieces on Etsy.