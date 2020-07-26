My OBT

Lost and Found

Photo by Dorothy Hong

Today’s utterly delicious thing was recommended by a dear old friend, M.E. I always loved your taste!

I’m thrilled to bring you a piece written by brilliant American novelist Colson Whitehead and read by the incomparable Alec Baldwin. It’s certainly one of the most New Yorky things I’ve ever heard, but the same things could be said about any place dear to us that has maybe moved on for some but is captured, frozen in time for us.

Whitehead, the recipient of two Pulitzers, a National Book Award for Fiction, and a McArthur Fellowship, is a native New Yorker of the highest order. After graduating from Harvard, he wrote for The Village Voice before striking out on his own. In addition to his novels and non-fiction books, Whitehead has written for The New York Times and The New Yorker. I think that makes him New York royalty!

You can learn more about Colson Whitehead on his website.

  1. Sheree
    July 26, 2020 at 8:53 am

    Wonderful, thank you. I *must* order some of his books.

  2. janhaltn
    July 26, 2020 at 9:32 am

    I have been to New York City one time for three days. I was being discharged from active duty in the US Navy. That is about all I remember about those three days. I was going home and that was all that mattered. With that background, I did enjoy listening to the story today. St Louis is my birthplace city and I will never forget it. I go back as often as I can. Without our childhood memories, no matter where they might be we would not be the same as we are today — Hal

