A Pet Fish the Cat Can’t Eat

Keng Lye

These remarkably life-like-looking aquatic creatures are in fact made of paint and resin by artist Keng Lye. The Singapore-based artist creates his 3-dimensional marvels by patiently layering and carving resin and paint, building upward like a 3-D printer. I’m fascinated that he is able to think see animals that way.

For the creatures that are partially emerging out of the water, Lye often uses eggshells or pebbles to help support their shape. On the rare occasions when I’ve worked with resin, I’ve been struck by how damned long the stuff takes to dry. I can’t even imagine how much time it must take to complete one of these beauties. What patience Lye must have!

You can see more of Keng Lye’s amazing creatures on Deviant Art, Instagram, and Facebook.