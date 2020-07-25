My OBT

A Pet Fish the Cat Can’t Eat

Keng Lye

These remarkably life-like-looking aquatic creatures are in fact made of paint and resin by artist Keng Lye. The Singapore-based artist creates his 3-dimensional marvels by patiently layering and carving resin and paint, building upward like a 3-D printer. I’m fascinated that he is able to think see animals that way.

For the creatures that are partially emerging out of the water, Lye often uses eggshells or pebbles to help support their shape. On the rare occasions when I’ve worked with resin, I’ve been struck by how damned long the stuff takes to dry. I can’t even imagine how much time it must take to complete one of these beauties. What patience Lye must have!

You can see more of Keng Lye’s amazing creatures on Deviant Art, Instagram, and Facebook.

Peace and Quiet.

To the sea…

Nature is perfect.

Work in progress

What is it like to be an octopus?

Rainbow in a bag

Come on, baby, let's do the twist! Acrylic / resin

Up-close

Live simply.

A whiter shade of pale

Guppy love

3 thoughts on “A Pet Fish the Cat Can’t Eat

  1. janhaltn
    July 25, 2020 at 7:22 am

    What great work. All of them are very lifelike. I love each one. I could sure find a place in my house for all of them. — Hal

  2. bcparkison
    July 25, 2020 at 7:54 am

    I may have watched a video of this very thing. Amazing artistic work. Hard to believe it isn’t real.

  3. artfulblasphemer
    July 25, 2020 at 8:11 am

    A new artist to never be able to afford……I find resin (done right, as opposed to the Etsomnia way [also, there’s an idea…..]). What marvelous work, you’ve perked up my morning with this post.

