Dave Mason and the Quarantines

Happy Friday! Today, I’ve got something to put us all in a weekend mood. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dave Mason recently rerecorded his 1968 Traffic song Feelin’ Alright while in quarantine. The track features the talents of a number of other world-famous musicians including Sammy Hagar, Mick Fleetwood, Michael McDonald, and the Doobie Brothers.

“Who would have thought that this would go on to be covered by so many different artists and bands, you just never know. But what I do know today is that people need some hope and comfort and especially music, which is why I called up some friends to rerecord a special version of the song. To do this remotely was somewhat challenging, hence the name The Quarantines, but the spirit of strength, hope and heart prevail.” – Dave Mason to Rolling Stone

All these years, and I still don’t know what the hell words Mike McDonald is singing.