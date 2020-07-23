Etsomnia™ 276: Mad Hatters

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
I had a nutty dream last weekend – a stress dream, really – about hats. I dreamed I was in Fire Island, and I ran into a couple of friends (M&M, of course!) on their way to a party. They scooped me up and took me with them. Unfortunately (for me), they neglected to mention that it was a mad hatter’s party, AND MY HEAD WAS BARE. I know. Terrifying, right? So I spent this idiotic dream hiding from people madly trying to make a hat out of whatever lame items I found. I have to believe that a few of today’s makers may have had the same dream.
I realize that I am a seriously lucky person if all my subconscious has to worry about is being inappropriately costumed at a party. Anyway, it got me thinking about outrageous hats, and thus was born this week’s Etsomnia™ theme! I confess I would wear most of these if the right party came along…
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
July 23, 2020 at 6:38 am
I’ll be honest, I love hats but you’re most unlikely to see me in any of these creations.
July 23, 2020 at 7:23 am
The makeup on the banana hat model was the first thing I noticed. Gorgeous!!!
July 23, 2020 at 7:38 am
Oh me…Not into hats, they give me a headache, but I do like the big yellow calla . The first one might carry you off in even a small breeze.
July 23, 2020 at 9:38 am
They present a problem. Which one should I wear for my weekly trip to Walmart? OR maybe which one I should not wear for my weekly trip to Walmart. Hal
