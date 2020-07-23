Etsomnia™ 276: Mad Hatters

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I had a nutty dream last weekend – a stress dream, really – about hats. I dreamed I was in Fire Island, and I ran into a couple of friends (M&M, of course!) on their way to a party. They scooped me up and took me with them. Unfortunately (for me), they neglected to mention that it was a mad hatter’s party, AND MY HEAD WAS BARE. I know. Terrifying, right? So I spent this idiotic dream hiding from people madly trying to make a hat out of whatever lame items I found. I have to believe that a few of today’s makers may have had the same dream.

I realize that I am a seriously lucky person if all my subconscious has to worry about is being inappropriately costumed at a party. Anyway, it got me thinking about outrageous hats, and thus was born this week’s Etsomnia™ theme! I confess I would wear most of these if the right party came along…

Why not wear a hat that can double as a patio umbrella?

Mosquito hat. Makes me long for bug spray.

Is it crazy? It is, but I’m not mad at it, and oh, that makeup! By my faves at FabHatters

“Alternative birthday hat.” As if COVID birthdays weren’t dispiriting enough…

Perhaps a relic from Cindy Lou Who’s brief-but-tragic career as a birthday party clown?

“What’s that on your hat?”

“Chernobyl calla lilies.”

If I had a hat this beautiful, I would wear it everywhere! By JayneAlisonMillinery

I draw the line at hats with eyeballs.

That is a not at all scary giant hummingbird drinking from a flower, F.Y.I.

Love it! By IrinaSardarevaHats

On the bright side, at least it covers your face…

It’s rare that I will turn down a margarita, but this one is a hard no.

Oh, how lovely! By AtelierofFashionNArt

Gingham Tumor would make a great band name.

It is a little-known fact that tequila makes Barbie’s clothes fall off.